Trump hints at Arlington visit for Virginia candidate Glenn Youngkin

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday teased the idea of making an appearance in Arlington, Virginia, on behalf of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, stirring all sides of Virginia politics during the final days of the race.

“Chanting, ‘We love Trump!’ in Arlington, Virginia. Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!” Mr Trump said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, a day after President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in the blue county.

Mr Trump’s spokesman Taylor Budowich tweeted shortly after that the “MAGA movement will be delivering a major victory to Trump-endorsed businessman” Mr Youngkin, and Mr Trump looked forward to visiting Virginia, with further details to be released “when appropriate”.

Another spokesman for Mr Trump did not answer questions about the message.

Asked if Mr Trump was coming to Virginia to campaign for or with Mr Youngkin, the candidate’s spokesman Devin O’Malley said, “I really can’t comment on that”.

Mr Youngkin, who’s been asked repeatedly on the campaign trail if he would like Mr Trump to campaign with him, has refused to say. Mr O’Malley did not immediately respond Wednesday when asked if the campaign wants Mr Trump to appear.

Mr Trump is not expected to travel to Virginia before Election Day, according to two people familiar with his plans.

The statement came after Mr Biden made his second Mr McAuliffe campaign appearance of the year, where he and Mr McAuliffe aimed to tie Mr Youngkin to Mr Trump, who lost Virginia by 10 points in the 2020 election.

Shortly after Mr Biden began speaking Tuesday night, protesters interrupted the president but were quickly drowned out by chants of “We love Joe!”

“It’s not a Trump rally. We let them holler,” Mr Biden responded, as a few individuals were walked out by security.

The prospect of a Mr Trump visit comes during the final days of the highly competitive race between former private-equity executive Mr Youngkin and ex-governor Mr McAuliffe. Between Mr Trump’s statement and Mr Biden’s visit the night before, “Arlington” quickly became a trending politics topic on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Moments after Mr Trump’s message went out, conservative radio host John Fredericks, chairman of Trump’s Virginia campaign in 2016 and 2020, teased at Mr Trump’s potential visit on his show, which he was broadcasting from the bus tour he launched this week to promote the entire GOP ticket.

Two weeks ago, Mr Fredericks arranged to have Mr Trump phone in at a rally for the ticket headlined by former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, who is considered a key witness for the House committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection. Mr Youngkin, who has walked a tightrope trying to attract pro-Trump Republicans in the commonwealth without alienating suburban moderates, publicly thanked Fredericks for arranging the event but distanced himself from it after participants kicked the event off by pledging allegiance to a US flag flown at Mr Trump’s rally ahead of the insurrection.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, Mr Fredericks declined to say if he had spoken with Mr Trump about a visit or if he knew if one was planned, but he said Mr Trump “looked forward to having a big rally in Virginia” and credited the former president with fueling support for the GOP ticket.

“It’s President Trump that is getting his base out, and without them, they lose,” Mr Fredericks said.

The prospect of a Mr Trump visit quickly excited Democrats in Virginia, whose key strategy has been to tie Mr Youngkin as close to the former president as possible. Mr McAuliffe immediately tried to raise money off the prospect.

“Mr Trump just announced he’s coming to Virginia to campaign for Glenn Youngkin six days before Election Day,” read a text message issued from the Democrat’s campaign. “It’s time for our most powerful response yet - this is our opportunity to reject Trumpism & Youngkin in VA.”

