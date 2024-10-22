Seth Meyers unpacks Trump’s latest ‘insane’ rally obsession: Arnold Palmer’s manhood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Late night show host Seth Meyers has been left baffled by Donald Trump’s latest rally obsession: Arnold Palmer’s “unbelievable” manhood.

On Saturday, the former president kicked off his Latrobe, Pennsylvania, rally by immediately launching into a 12-minute long speech about one of golf’s most decorated athletes, who hails from the same area.

But his opening remarks about the golfer quickly devolved into a bizarre anecdote, focusing on Palmer’s genitalia.

“This is a guy that was all man,” Trump said at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County. “He took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it.”

The former president continued: “We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold, they’d say: ‘Man…’”

On Monday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host was quick to mock Trump’s indulgence in locker room gossip.

“He got up to the mic, said, ‘Hello, Latrobe. You know who’s from Latrobe? Arnold Palmer.’ Then told a 12-minute story about Arnold Palmer’s…,” he said.

Seth Meyers baffled by Donald Trump’s Arnold Palmer comments ( NBC/YouTube )

“No one wants to talk about Arnold Palmer’s penis except for Donald Trump,” he teased. “I swear to God, I never thought about it once until this weekend.”

“I feel like Trump might just be projecting here because he knows compared to Arnold Palmer, if you saw Trump’s you-know-what in the shower, it would be a lot shorter,” he added, taking a swing at the former president.

The Late Night host also took a swipe at GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson who rushed to Trump’s defense over the comments after being grilled by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“He says things that are off the cuff. But I’m telling you, I’ve been in those events. I’ve been in those arenas, and people have a great time at those arenas,” Johnson said in a clip shown by Meyers.

Trump gestures at the end of his Make America Great Again Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on October 19 ( REUTERS )

The late night host retorted: “I hate this thing Republicans do whenever Trump says something insane and the media asks them about the insane thing. They act like reporters are the ones who bring it up out of nowhere.

“It was the first thing out of his mouth!”

Meyers said that Trump’s latest antics were even interfering in his personal life.

“And because I have this show, for the last two days, people have been saying to me, ‘I bet you’re gonna have a field day with Arnold Palmer’s penis.’ Like I have some weird kink where I’m talking about famous golfer’s genitals!” he ranted.

Late Night with Seth Meyers host took a swing at former President Donald Trump on Monday’s show ( NBC/YouTube )

“That’s how I found out about it. I was at a pumpkin patch with my kids, trying to unplug from the news. Some stranger walks up to me, points at me and goes, ‘Arnold Palmer’s penis.’ No context… My kids are looking at me for answers. I got nothing.”

Meyers continued: “This is Donald Trump’s America, you know? I’m gonna be picking out Christmas trees, a guy’s gonna come up to me and be like, ‘Catfish Hunter’s got a weird nut.’ I’m like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ It’s not a party to be me when this happens, I’ll tell you that much.”

Trump’s comments about Palmer also led to mockery from social media users.

“According to the most recent NYT/Siena poll, the top three issues for swing voters include: 1. Inflation 2. abortion 3. The size of Arnold Palmer’s schlong,” Pod Save America host Dan Pfeiffer teased on X.

“But don’t call them weird,” author Jennifer Taub posted, alluding to Kamala Harris’s moniker for the former president and his running mate, JD Vance.