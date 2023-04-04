Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s historic arraignment will not be broadcast on TV after a New York judge banned video cameras from courtroom.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan issued a ruling late on Monday that news outlets will not be allowed to broadcast the former president’s appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Several media organisations had requested permission to broadcast the unprecedented event to viewers across the globe arguing that “the gravity of this proceeding... and, consequently, the need to the broadest possible public access, cannot be overstated”.

Mr Trump’s legal team had asked the judge to deny the request, citing security concerns and a “circus-like” atmosphere, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it had no position on the matter.

Judge Merchan sided with Mr Trump’s legal team late on Monday saying that there is no doubt that the court hearing has a “monumental significance” but that the interests of the media organisations must be weighed against “competing interests”.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges,” he said in his ruling.

“Mr Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention.

“The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”

Now, just five still photographers will be allowed to take photos of Mr Trump and the courtroom before the start of the hearing.

In what marks a historic and unprecedented day for America, Mr Trump will be arrested and arraigned on criminal charges in New York on Tuesday 4 April.

The former president will appear in-person before Judge Juan Merchan for his arraignment at 2.15pm ET – becoming the first current or former US president to ever be criminally charged.

Ahead of his arraignment, he will be booked – with his fingerprints taken and details recorded.

However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and he is not expected to have his mugshot taken.

The charges are currently unconfirmed but reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges. The charges will be unsealed at his arraignment.

The former president flew into New York on Monday aboard his Trump Force One plane before spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

After Tuesday’s court hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court, he will fly straight back to Mar-a-Lago to deliver a primetime address at 8.15pm ET.

On Thursday 30 March, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days just before the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating whether Mr Trump falsified the Trump Organization’s business records when his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen made the payment of $130,0000 to Ms Daniels.

Prosecutors claim that the money was used to silence Ms Daniels about an alleged affair she had with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has long denied having an affair with the adult film star.

Cohen was convicted of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to the payments to Ms Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

In recent weeks, the probe ramped up with both Cohen and Ms Daniels testifying before the grand jury.

Mr Trump was also invited to testify. Though it was an invite he unsurprisingly turned down, it was a strong sign an indictment was on the way.

But – despite his rampant Truth Social posts and his legal team going on a media blitz over the past few weeks – Mr Trump is said to have been caught off guard by news of the indictment.

Since then, he has blasted the charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge expected to oversee his case in furious Truth Social posts fuming about what he claims is “political prosecution” and a “witch hunt”.