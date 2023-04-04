Glum Trump flanked by police officers in official arraignment photo

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump was arraigned today after he was indicted on 34 charges relating to his alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

A mass of Trump supporters, counter-protesters, and press lingered outside a Manhattan criminal courthouse early on Tuesday awaiting the former president’s arrival. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg barred the majority of the press from entering and said there would be no livestream of the event, meaning courtroom sketch artists and about a dozen photographers who were allowed in became the public’s only view into the historic proceeding.

One of the first images to emerge from the courtroom was a photo of Mr Trump sitting at a table inside the courtroom where defendants typically sit.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)

Mr Trump looked somber as he sat for his arraignment.

Other images disseminated from the press also included a few of a solemn Mr Trump entering the courthouse alongside police officers. In one image, he waved to the crowd.

Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (Getty )

More images are expected to emerge as the day continues.