Glum Trump flanked by police officers in official arraignment photo
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg barred reporters from the courtroom and said there would be no livestreaming of the proceeding
Donald Trump was arraigned today after he was indicted on 34 charges relating to his alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
A mass of Trump supporters, counter-protesters, and press lingered outside a Manhattan criminal courthouse early on Tuesday awaiting the former president’s arrival. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg barred the majority of the press from entering and said there would be no livestream of the event, meaning courtroom sketch artists and about a dozen photographers who were allowed in became the public’s only view into the historic proceeding.
One of the first images to emerge from the courtroom was a photo of Mr Trump sitting at a table inside the courtroom where defendants typically sit.
Mr Trump looked somber as he sat for his arraignment.
Other images disseminated from the press also included a few of a solemn Mr Trump entering the courthouse alongside police officers. In one image, he waved to the crowd.
More images are expected to emerge as the day continues.
