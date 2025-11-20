Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at a group of House Democrats who called for American service members to uphold their oaths to the Constitution by demanding that the legislators be arrested and tried for filming and posting a social media video in which they urged members of the U.S. armed services to follow the law by refusing unspecified unlawful orders.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused Senators Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, plus Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, New Hampshire Representative Maggie Goodlander and Pennsylvania Representatives Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan had engaged in “seditious behavior at the highest level” and called the senators and representatives — all of whom are military veterans — “traitors to our country” who should be “arrested and put on trial.”

“Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!!” he added.

In a second post written after he’d deleted the previous one, Trump called the Democrats’ statements “really bad, and Dangerous to our Country.”

He then added: “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Trump reportedly wanted soldiers to shoot protesters during racial justice protests in June 2020 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In the video at issue, the Democratic legislators warned military and intelligence personnel of what they described as “threats to our Constitution” that were coming “from right here at home” — a tacit reference to the Trump administration’s aggressive interpretation of presidential power and what critics describe as the administration's frequent disregard for existing laws or norms that conflict with the president’s will.

They repeatedly urge service members and intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders.”

It’s unclear what, if any, legal grounds would exist to prosecute the representatives and senators who incurred the president’s ire, as legislators enjoy broad immunity for statements and other acts taken in their official capacities.

And not only does the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution also provide broad protection for political speech, the United States has not had laws criminalizing speech against the government as “sedition” on the books since Congress repealed the First World War-era Sedition Act in 1920.

There is a section of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits “seditious conspiracy” — a rarely used charge last employed against pro-Trump rioters who participated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — but that provision only applies to conspiracies to “levy war against the government,” "oppose the government of the United States by force,” or "prevent, hinder, or delay" the execution of any law by force.”

Crow, a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, defended the video during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, citing Trump’s push to have National Guard soldiers shoot protesters during his first term, his recent attempts to use federalized guard soldiers for domestic law enforcement, and threats to send troops to polling stations during next year’s midterm elections.

He noted that Trump had made what he called “a series of very disturbing comments and suggestions that would violate U.S. law and put our military in a terrible position.”

“I don’t want to wait until that happens to remind our troops of this obligation because then it will be too late,” he said.

“We are standing by our troops, our service members who are often put in very difficult positions and Donald Trump has put them in very difficult positions and has alluded to putting them in even more difficult positions in the months and years ahead, so we are reminding folks about what the uniform code of military justice says, what the Constitution says, what the law of war says,” he added.

