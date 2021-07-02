Former president Trump has come under fire for a provocative but pithy email asking for the identify of the Capitol police officer who shot and killed a rioter during the 6 January insurrection.

Mr Trump sent an email to supporters on Thursday with just four words: “Who Killed Ashli Babbitt?” Ms Babbitt, a military veteran who took part in the Capitol riot while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, was killed as a group of rioters closed in on the House chamber. She has become a cause célèbre among conservatives who have attempted to paint her as a patriotic martyr.

As Mediaite pointed out, Mr Trump may have been inspired by a conservative British magazine The Spectator, which reported earlier this week that the officer who shot Ms Babbitt may have been part of former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail. Mr Pence was inside the Capitol during the attack, presiding over the certification of the election results in a ceremonial role.

A number of Mr Trump’s critics answered the former president’s question for him.