Independent
‘I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do,’ says Trump of his second term as he says this time he runs the country and the world

The president acknowledged that this time around, he is running ‘the country and the world’

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Monday 28 April 2025 13:58 BST
The president said he is ‘having a lot of fun’ running ‘the country and the world.’
The president said he is ‘having a lot of fun’ running ‘the country and the world.’ (AP)

President Donald Trump says he is “having a lot of fun” as he reflected on how his second administration feels different from the first.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the president acknowledged that this time around, he is running “the country and the world.”

“The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he told the outlet. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”

Sources inside and out of the White House told The Atlantic that Trump has been “having more fun than he’d had in his first term.”

“This time, he’s blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye,” lobbyist and Trump ally Brian Ballard told the outlet.

The sentiment was confirmed by the president. “I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do,” he said. “You know, what I do is such serious stuff.”

