Trump will hold an ‘awards gala’ for rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6

Donald Trump has made yet another gesture of goodwill toward the Capitol riot convicts; he's planning to hold an awards gala for them.

Trump announced he would host a "J6 Awards Gala" at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey on September 5, with himself and Rudy Giuliani among the "invited" — but not confirmed — speakers.

The announcement poster advertises that "attendees will get a chance to win a 'Justice for All' Donald J Trump and J6 Prison Choir plaque." The plaque apparently celebrates the briefly Billboard-charting jailhouse tune — featuring Trump reading the pledge of allegiance and rioters singing the national anthem — that was released earlier this year.

The event's description says the gala will give attendees the chance to "gather to pay tribute not only to these individuals but to all J6 defendants who have shown incredible courage and sacrifice.”

In a promotional video for the event, Trump describes the convicts as "peaceful" and "J6 hostages," and promises pardons for them if he's elected president.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting a “J6 Awards Gala” on September 5, 2024, at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, purportedly to recognie the convicts who “have shown incredible courage and sacrifice.” ( Getty Images )

"There has never been a group of people treated so harshly or unfairly," Trump says in the video.

The funds from the event will reportedly go toward a Capitol riot legal fund, according to the video.

Even though it's called an "awards gala," there has been no indication as to what — if any — awards will be handed out.

There was a previous attempt at hosting the event that was postponed. A flyer for that event showed ticket prices ranging from $2,500 for an individual attendee to $50,000 for a table of 12 with a speaker seated at the table, according to MediasTouch.

Thankfully for Trump, the event is planned to happen before he formally becomes a felon. Trump will be sentenced on September 18 for the 34 felony counts he was convicted on stemming from the Stormy Daniels hush money case in New York.

Once he officially becomes a felon, he will be "legally prohibited from associating with other felons," according to Tristan Snell, an attorney that prosecuted the Trump University case.

While the event may be legal, it's unlikely to gain him any sympathy when he faces Judge Juan Merchan for his sentencing 12 days later.

More than 1,230 people were charged with federal crimes stemming from their participation in the 2021 riot outside the US Capitol. Those charges ranged from misdemeanor offenses to seditious conspiracy for members of gangs like the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers.

Approximately 730 people pleaded guilty to their charges, while another 170 have been convicted on at least one charge related to the riot.