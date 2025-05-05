Trump to meet with American ballerina who was held in Russian prison for 15 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was set Monday to meet Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American ballerina and esthetician who was held in a Russian prison for over a year.

Karelina, 34, was born in Russia and immigrated to the U.S. more than 10 years ago, building a life in Los Angeles as an esthetician at a spa and obtaining citizenship in 2021. But Karelina was arrested in January 2024 while visiting her parents and sister in the southern Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

Now, NBC News reports Trump will meet with her Monday after his administration secured her release.

Karelina was accused of treason after she donated $51 from her U.S. bank account to a charity that sends aid to Ukraine on February 24, 2022 — the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion into the country.

open image in gallery Ksenia Karelina (center) celebrates after she was returned to the U.S. from Russian prison last month ( REUTERS )

Russia’s Federal Security Service issued a statement at the time claiming that Karelina had been “proactively collecting funds... which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medical items, equipment, means of destruction and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Following Karelina’s arrest, the charity she donated to released a statement condemning her arrest and calling on the US government “to continue to do everything in its power to demand that President Putin release all those unjustly detained by Russia and to hold Russia’s political and military leadership accountable for their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

In August, she was sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony for “high treason.” Russian authorities claimed she “fully admitted her guilt.”

Karelina was released last month and safely returned to the U.S. The 34-year-old was freed as part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, negotiated by the CIA and senior Russian intelligence officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Karelina before the swap.

open image in gallery Karelina pictured in a glass cage while attending court last year. She was arrested for donating to a charity that sends aid to Ukraine ( Sverdlovsk regional Court press )

“Today, the United States welcomes the return of American-Russian ballerina Ksenia Karelina who was sentenced by a Russian court to a penal colony for 12 years after authorities discovered she had donated to a Ukrainian charity,” Mike Waltz said last month while serving as National Security Adviser.

“President Trump and his administration continue to work around the clock to ensure Americans detained abroad are returned home to their families,” he added.