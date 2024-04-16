Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jury selection in Donald Trump’s criminal trial has only been going on one day but already the former president is telling supporters falsehoods about the judge’s rulings.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Trump seethed on Truth Social that Judge Juan Merchan “prohibited” him from attending his son, Barron Trump’s, high school graduation in May because he must attend the criminal trial.

Before jury selection commenced, Mr Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan if the court could adjourn on 17 May so Mr Trump could attend Barron’s graduation. In New York, criminal defendants must attend trial unless they apply for a waiver, which Mr Trump has not done.

Judge Merchan said he could not rule “at this time” but noted that if the trial was “running behind schedule” they would not be able to accommodate.

Despite no firm ruling on the matter, Mr Trump still purported that the judge made an unfair ruling preventing him from attending his son’s graduation.

“Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus “Biden Case” which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought,” Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Trump purported that the judge made an unfair ruling preventing him from attending his son’s graduation ( Truth Social )

The former president’s allies, including his other son, Donald Trump Jr, made similar false remarks.

Donald Trump Jr reposted a video compilation made by right-wing online personality Jack Posobiec calling Judge Merchan’s non-existent decision “pure evil”.

Senate candidate Kari Lake called the judge “corrupt”, “heartless” and “cruel” for refusing to let Mr Trump attend Barron’s graduation.

Utah senator Mike Lee wrote it was “deliberately cruel”.

But Judge Merchan has not made a firm decision in allowing Mr Trump to miss a day of trial for his son’s high school graduation.

The only decision the judge has made is that the former president cannot miss the trial to attend Supreme Court oral arguments for his immunity appeal. Judge Merchan warned the former president if he missed a day he could be jailed.

Mr Trump, who successfully delayed the New York criminal trial by 30 days, has often used ruling in cases and trials to gain sympathy from his supporters – frequently in the form of monetary donations.