Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The general manager of the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster claims a bad health inspection was politically motivated.

An inspector from the Somerset County Department of Health gave the private New Jersey club a 32 out of 100 health score on May 6 — the lowest in the county, which includes about 115 retail food establishments.

This inspection yielded a C rating, citing 18 violations, including the improper separation of raw meats from ready-to-eat foods, and identified contamination risks.

The on-site inspector deemed the club’s operations conditionally satisfactory and classified the food establishment as a Risk Level 4 facility.

“[The person in charge] fails to demonstrate knowledge of food safety,” the inspector noted in the report, which can be publicly viewed online.

open image in gallery The Trump National Golf Club Bedminster received a C rating on May 6. ( Getty Images )

In response, the club’s general manager, David Schutzenhofer, told The Hill in a statement on Thursday, “Never before have we witnessed such visceral hostility from the health department. This is clearly nothing more than a politically motivated attack.”

“We operate one of the most immaculate golf facilities in the country, and we take immense pride in our standards of cleanliness, safety, and hospitality,” he said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and the Somerset County Department of Health for comment.

Forbes was the first to report on the less-than-glowing inspection in an article published on Wednesday.

About three hours after the article’s release, an inspector conducted a reinspection at Trump’s Bedminster club, despite NJ rules requiring surprise visits, Forbes reports.

open image in gallery Trump will visit his Bedminster golf club this weekend. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The club received a B grade with a score of 86, the lowest possible for that rating, and was cited for six violations, including two critical ones. Issues included improperly chilled milk and creamers, weak sanitizer levels, and mops stored in buckets instead of being air-dried.

Michael McCarty, Somerset County’s deputy health director, said that reinspections are routine and typically occur within two to four weeks of the initial visit, according to USA Today.

The president owns the Bedminster golf club through a business network and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which allows him to earn income, as he did during his first term.

He spent over 100 days there during his office tenure. New Jersey law requires all food establishments, including private golf clubs, to undergo annual inspections.

Amid his feud with Elon Musk, Trump has decamped to Bedminster for the weekend.