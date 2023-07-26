Jump to content

Trump begs Congress to help save him from his legal troubles

Mr Trump said the legal challenges against him were brought by the ‘corrupt DOJ and FBI,’ adding that the ‘continuing saga is retribution against me for winning’

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 26 July 2023 14:57
Comments
Trump insists Jan 6 indictment doesn’t ‘frighten’ him

Former President Donald Trump released a video message through his 2024 presidential campaign, asking Congress to investigate the “witch hunts” against him.

Mr Trump said – without evidence, as usual – the legal challenges against him were brought by the “corrupt DOJ and FBI,” adding that the “continuing saga is retribution against me for winning.”

He also said the ongoing lawsuits are examples of “election interference” in the 2024 election cycle, calling it the most “updated form of rigging our most important election.”

The former president also baselessly said that the only way Democrats can win is through cheating: “They cheat better than anybody has ever seen anybody cheat.”

Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped on the bandwagon later on Tuesday, telling Congress that Mr Trump was “wrongfully impeached twice.” She called for the impeachments to be “expunged by the House of Representatives.” Ms Greene also once again called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Mr Trump’s plea to Congress comes as the federal investigation into him heats up. Last week, he announced on Truth Social that he was a “target” in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He previously claimed that the potential looming indictment “bothered” him but clarified that it doesn’t “frighten” him.

