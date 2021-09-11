Trump slams Biden as a ‘fool’ over Afghanistan in 9/11 video message

In a campaign-style video message released on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Donald Trump accused Joe Biden “and his inept administration” of surrendering “in defeat” by withdrawing from Afghanistan after two decades of war in the wake of the attacks.

“The leader of our country was made to look like a fool and that can never be allowed to happen,” the former president said in a message released by his Save America PAC on Saturday, as the nation recognised the deaths of more than 3,000 people.

“It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who truly didn’t understand what was happening,” Mr Trump said in the video, released moments before memorial services began in New York.

The former president, who suggested on 11 September, 2001 that he owns the tallest building in New York City after the collapse of the World Trade Center towers, is expected to visit Ground Zero on Saturday but not any official memorial services. He is the only living former president other than Jimmy Carter whose attendance is not expected.

President Biden will visit memorials in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon on Saturday. Mr Trump is scheduled to provide ringside commentary at a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort in Florida on Saturday night.

The former president called 11 September a “very sad day” and thanked first responders, then added: “It’s also a sad time for the way our war on those who did such great harm to our country ended.”

“The loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded should never have happened,” Mr Trump said of the deaths of American service members in an attack at the Kabul airport claimed by Isis-k.

In recent weeks, Mr Trump has routinely attacked the Biden administration for its handling of the withdrawal of US forces and Americans in Afghanistan, which the former president’s administration initiated in 2020. He also revived his false claim that billions of dollars in US military equipment was “taken from us without even a shot being fired.”

“We will live on, but sadly, our country will be wounded for a long period of time, we will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused,” he said of the Biden administration.

“Do not fear, however, America will be made great again,” he added.

The former president’s administration reportedly initiated agreements with the Taliban to withdraw US presence in Afghanistan by May 2021; Mr Biden moved the deadline to 31 August, as Taliban forces assumed control of the country.