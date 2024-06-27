Watch: Biden arrives for first presidential debate against Trump in Atlanta

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta to face off against Republican rival Donald Trump the first 2024 presidential debate.

The pair square off on Thursday 27 June at an unusually early debate that will offer voters a side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the country’s highest office.

The 90-minute televised debate, the first between a sitting president and a former one, will air at 9 pm ET (1am GMT on Friday) on CNN and is expected to draw a huge audience.

A record 84 million watched Mr Trump’s first debate in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

Both men enter this time around with political vulnerabilities that present a mix of risk and opportunity.

The debate takes place far earlier than normal - more than four months before the 5 November election day - and against a backdrop of national opinion polls showing the two men in a dead heat.

Mr Trump, 78, will take the stage as a felon who still faces a trio of criminal cases, including charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meanwhile Mr Biden, 81, is under intense pressure to avoid verbal stumbles and deliver a forceful debate performance, after months of Republican assertions his faculties have dulled with age.