‘I wanted him to be successful’: Trump lashes Biden over handling of coronavirus

Former President Donald Trump has hit out at his successor over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, commenting that his attempts to stem the pandemic have been ‘disastrous’.

Speaking in an interview with Varney & Co. on Fox Business, Mr Trump said he had hoped President Joe Biden would be successful in his attempt to tackle the issue.

Speaking to Stuart Varney on Friday, Mr Trump said: “Look, I wanted [Biden] to be successful on the whole thing on Covid, or as I call it, the China virus.

“I wanted him to be successful. He’s been totally unsuccessful. It’s a disaster what’s happened. I think he’s done a terrible job on the coronavirus.”

Mr Trump’s comments come as countries aeround the world scramble to react to the new variant of the virus, which the World Health Organization has named Omicron.

The variant has prompted President Biden to issue a travel ban. A statement from the White House indicated that travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi would be temporarily halted.

“As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises,” the president said in a prepared statement released minutes after the ban was announced.

Like Mr Biden, Mr Trump also issued coronavirus-related travel bans during his tenure. However, Mr Biden appears not to have followed the Republican’s lead on recommending dangerous treatments such as injecting disinfectant.

During the interview, Mr Trump also discussed the development of Covid-19 vaccines, praising his own administration’s efforts in development. “Fauci said it would take more than five years and who knows if it's going to work and it really works well. And even the people that get it, they don't end up going to the hospital and they don't die,” he said.