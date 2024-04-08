Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has claimed that President Joe Biden “soiled” himself in the Oval Office in yet another baseless, wild rant about his political nemesis.

The former president made the remarks during a speech at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire financier John Paulson in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday night – an event that the Trump campaign claims raked in a record-busting $50.5m haul.

In his 45-minute presentation, Mr Trump lambasted Mr Biden’s border policy and mocked him for making what he claims to be poor decisions behind the Resolute Desk, the iconic Oval Office desk which was gifted to the US by Queen Victoria in 1880.

“The Resolute Desk is beautiful,” Mr Trump allegedly said, an attendee told The New York Times.

“Ronald Reagan used it, others used it. And he’s using it,” he added, referring to Mr Biden.

Mr Trump then went on to claim that he “might not use” the infamous Resolute Desk if he returns to the Oval Office, claiming that Mr Biden had defecated on it.

Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson, with former first lady Melania Trump, on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida ( Getty Images )

“It’s been soiled. And I mean that literally, which is sad,” he commented.

The remarks reportedly elicited a laugh from guests, who interpreted the remark as the former president saying that Mr Biden had literally defecated on the desk.

The unnamed attendee also recalled Mr Trump’s tirade against the president’s immigration policies.

The former president allegedly faslely claimed that Mr Biden’s immigration policy includes migrants being “shipped in, brought in, deposited in our country,” adding that the newly arrived migrants “make the Hells Angels look like extremely nice people”.

“These are people coming in from prisons and jails,” Mr Trump said. “They’re coming in from just unbelievable places and countries, countries that are a disaster.”

Joe Biden sitting at the Resolute Desk ( Getty Images )

He then appeared to allude to his contentious 2018 remark where he labeled Haiti, El Salvador, and several African nations as “s***hole countries” – while saying he only wants people arriving from so-called “nice countries”.

“And when I said, you know, why can’t we allow people to come in from nice countries, I’m trying to be nice,” he reflected.

“Nice countries, you know like Denmark, Switzerland? Do we have any people coming in from Denmark? How about Switzerland? How about Norway?”

Mr Trump went on to say that there were people coming from Yemen “where they’re blowing each other up all over the place”.

From left, John Paulson, Alina de Almeida, Melania Trump, and Donald Trump gather for a fundraiser at Paulson’s Palm Beach home on 6 April, 2024 ( AP )

During his rallies, Mr Trump is often accused of pushing racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric about migrants from several countries from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

In some of his most inflammatory comments, he accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood of the country” – language which appears to mirror that of Adolf Hitler.

He has also blamed the rise in migrants crossing the US’s southern border for a spike in crime. But this claim is not supported by data.

Nationwide crime declined in 2023, according to the FBI, with homicides decreasing by 13 per cent from the previous year. This followed an unprecedented spike in homicides from 2019 to 2020 – when Mr Trump was in office.

Meanwhile, a 2020 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that US-born citizens are over two times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes than undocumented immigrants.

Mr Trump ended his presentation by giving a grave assessment of America’s future.

“This could very well be the last election this country ever has,” he allegedly said. “July 4 is not as important as this as far as I’m concerned.”

Melania Trump, who has barely been seen in public since her husband left office, made a rare appearance with him at the fundraiser.