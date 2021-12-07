New poll shows Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in rematch

President Biden’s approval rating continues to take a hit

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 07 December 2021 22:08
Comments
Trump Teases 2024 Run, Supporters Would be 'Very Happy'

A new poll shows President Joe Biden in a virtual tie with former president Donald Trump in a hypothetical rematch, with the current president’s approval rating stuck at a stubbornly low level.

A poll by the Wall Street Journal found that 41 per cent of voters approve of the job Mr Biden is doing, with 19 per cent strongly approving. Another 22 per cent somewhat approve of his job performance. Conversely, 57 per cent disapprove of his performance, with 10 per cent somewhat disapproving and 47 per cent strongly disapproving.

More alarmingly for Mr Biden, he’s virtually tied with the man he beat last year. While 46 per cent of voters would vote for Mr Biden if the election were hypothetically held today, 45 per cent would vote for Mr Trump, according to the poll.

The poll also spells bad news for Democrats with less than a year until the 2022 midterm elections. Only 35 per cent of those polled think that Democrats in Congress are better suited to rebuild the economy, compared with 46 per cent who think Republicans are. Similarly, 44 per cent think that Republicans are better suited to get inflation under control, compared to 26 per cent who think Democrats are.

One bright spot for Democrats is 39 per cent of voters think that congressional Democrats are better suited to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure compared to 32 percent who think congressional Republicans are. The poll found that 41 per cent of voters think Republicans in Congress are better equipped to fix the immigration system and 52 per cent think they are better-suited to secure the US-Mexico border.

Recommended

That gives Republicans the advantage since 13 per cent of those polled want Washington to make immigration a top priority, while 11 per cent want the economy to be a top issue and 10 percent want inflation to be a top priority.

Similarly, when asked what is the cause of inflation, 39 per cent said the Biden administration’s policies were to blame, compared to 24 per cent who said supply chain problems, 17 per cent who said pent-up demand from the pandemic and another 17 per cent who said it was because of corporations unnecessarily raising prices.

Americans are also split on the White House’s mandate which requires companies that employ 100 or more people to require either vaccinations or regular testing for Covid-19, with 50 per cent said they favour it and 47 per cent said they oppose it.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in