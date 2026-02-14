Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a Valentine’s Day Truth Social message, President Donald Trump railed against “jerk” TV host Bill Maher for being “anti Trump” on his show, despite the two enjoying a “great dinner” together at the White House last year.

The president, who often uses his social media to lash out at late-night hosts, claimed he had indulged Maher’s request to have dinner at the White House, and even invited him to the White House Christmas Party, only to have Maher insult him on Real Time with Bill Maher.

“I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him,” Trump wrote Saturday. “Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease.”

Hitting at Maher, Trump said the late-night host was “extremely nervous” and “had ZERO confidence” when he met him last year in the Oval Office.

“To soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic,’” Trump wrote, later calling Maher an “underrated lightweight.”

open image in gallery On Friday evening’s episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ the host insulted Trump for writing on Truth Social that China would take over Canada and get rid of ice hockey ( Getty )

“I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared,” Trump claimed Maher said to him. The president went on to say that Maher “seemed to be a great guy” and was “very respectful” about their meeting on his show.

However, his opinion on Maher seems to have changed after comments made on his show Friday evening, in which he mocked the president for writing on Truth Social that China will take over Canada and “terminate all ice hockey.”

“What the f***,” Maher said on his show after reading Trump’s Truth Social post out loud. “I think this is the kinda thing that is causing his popularity to go down.”

The president insisted he “jokingly” remarked about China taking over Canada and terminating ice hockey.

“He went on and on about the Hockey statement, like ‘What kind of a person would say such a foolish thing as this,’ as though I were being serious when I said it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Despite his frustration, Trump said he thought Maher was still “slightly more talented” than fellow late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, or Stephen Colbert.

The Independent has asked Maher’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Trump insisted Maher required a vodka tonic to ‘soothe his nerves’ when they dinned last year because the TV hosts was so nervous to meet the president ( Getty Images )

Maher, known for his political satire, often uses his show to bring on a diverse group of voices in an effort to unify the country at a polarizing time.

Last year, Maher dined with Trump, alongside Kid Rock and Dana White, at the White House. Afterward, he gave a relatively positive review of the president, calling him “gracious.”

But Trump appeared angry Saturday that Maher has returned to criticizing him and his administration, rather than acknowledging his perceived successes such as the Dow hitting 50,000 points and Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me.”,Trump wrote.