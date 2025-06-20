Senate version of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill holds ‘’unexpected’ tax break up to $2,000 for nearly all Americans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Senate version of President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” legislation includes a tax break that would benefit 90 percent of Americans, CNBC reported.

The Senate Finance Committee released the text for the tax and health care aspects of the Senate’s version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last month.

The House version allows people who do not itemize their taxes to deduct $150 for individuals and $300 for joint filers like married couples. But the Senate version would allow $1,000 for single filers and $2,000 for joint filers.

Typically, people need to choose to itemize their taxes to receive the charitable contribution deduction. The rare exception came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But 9 out of 10 Americans use the standard deduction, meaning the $2,000 tax break could come to most Americans.

Donald Trump's One Big Beautufl Tax Bill could include a tax break of up to $2,000 for most American families as it winds its way through the Senate. ( Getty )

“This could provide some tax savings for folks,” Erica York of the Tax Foundation, a conservative think tank, told CNBC. “That could be something unexpected if you’re not currently deducting charitable giving.”

The Senate is currently debating its version of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” as Trump requested Republicans to name it. In addition to the charitable deduction, Republicans hope to extend the 2017 tax cuts that Trump signed during his first tenure in the White House, boost up money for the military, military spending and oil production in the United States.

But Republicans remain split on a number of aspects of the bill, including its changes to Medicaid. Fiscal conservatives also say that the bill does not do enough to slash federal spending.

Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its dynamic estimate and it found that it would increase the deficit by $3.4 trillion.

Other Republicans want to keep the renewable energy tax credits that then-President Joe Biden put into place in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act because many Republican states benefited from the law.

Republicans have only 53 seats in the Senate. To sidestep a filibuster, they plan to use a process called budget reconciliation, which allows them to pass legislation with a simple majority as long as it relates to federal spending and taxes.

Currently, the legislation is undergoing the “Byrd Bath,” wherein Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a career Senate employee, evaluates whether the legislation follows the rules of budget reconciliation and none of the parts of the bill are “merely incidental” to the budget.