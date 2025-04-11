Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump gleefully recounted how much money his billionaire pals made on the stock market after he suddenly suspended most of his worldwide tariffs.

Stocks zoomed Wednesday after Trump pulled the plug on the tariffs.

“THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!!” he urged on Truth Social shortly after the market opened and before he suspended the levies for 90 days just four hours later.

Stocks jumped more than 7 percent Wednesday within minutes of his announcement suspending the tariff for 90 days. The market ultimately closed more than 9 percent higher.

At the White House Oval Office that day, Trump pointed to a pair of billionaire visitors.

“He made $2.5 million, and he made $900 million! That’s not bad!” Trump said, pointing to financial investor Charles Schwab and then NASCAR team owner Roger Penske. The men were part of a visiting guest contingent of mostly racing notables.

Schwab is estimated to be worth $12.9 billion and Penske $5.6 billion.

Trump bragging that his billionaire buddies made tons of money off of his on-again/off-again tariff fiascopic.twitter.com/OdvrRZv3cg — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) April 10, 2025

Bloomberg reported that Wednesday was the “best day ever” for billionaires as the world’s wealthiest people raked in $304 billion as the markets rocketed back up.

The Wednesday windfalls triggered accusations of market manipulation and even insider trading, as Trump critics accused the president of tipping off his well-heeled friends to buy, knowing that a suspension of the tariffs on his order would boost stock prices.

California Democratic Adam Schiff is calling for a congressional investigation.

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego joined Schiff in signing a letter sent to the White House Thursday morning to “request an urgent inquiry into whether President Trump, his family, or other members of the administration engaged in insider trading or other illegal financial transactions” with advanced knowledge of non-public information about the tariff policy change.”

A White House spokesperson accused the Democrats of playing “partisan games” after calls for an investigation.