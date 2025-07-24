Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump’s birthright citizenship order is unconstitutional, appeals court rules

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 24 July 2025 01:37 BST
Trump AI
Trump AI (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump’s order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The ruling comes after the push was also blocked by a federal judge in New Hampshire, and puts the issue one step closer to quickly coming back before the Supreme Court.

“We address whether the Executive Order is constitutional and valid,” the panel of judges wrote.

“We conclude that the Executive Order is invalid because it contradicts the plain language of the Fourteenth Amendment’s grant of citizenship to “all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

More follows ...

