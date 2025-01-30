Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More Americans are in favor of President Donald Trump’s attempt to curb birthright citizenship than are against it, a new poll reveals, as presidential approval is improving post-inauguration.

The controversial executive order issued by Trump at the inauguration aims to end birthright citizenship for children of migrants, who are in the US on temporary visas or illegally. The move has already faced lawsuits from dozens of states and affected parties.

Yet a new poll from Emerson College post-inauguration, carried out from 27 to 28 January, shows 45 per cent of Americans support Trump’s efforts to roll back birthright citizenship for children of undocumented migrants.

By comparison, just 37 per cent oppose the change, while a substantially high 19 per cent are neutral or have no opinion.

The poll of 1,000 registered US voters has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, and is weighted to represent a mix of party, gender, race, education, age, and region.

Unsurprisingly there are trends among party lines; but some support comes from all ends of the political spectrum. A majority of Republicans, 69%, support ending birthright citizenship, compared to 25% of Democrats and 38% of independents.

Those in the South were the most likely to support removing birthright citizenship for children of undocumented migrants (51 per cent).

Among all ethnicities, Latino respondents were the most in opposition to the proposed change (42 per cent); yet a comparatively high number also supported the change (39 per cent).

Nonetheless, the clear majority of Americans (56 percent) support the pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants, with just 24 per cent in opposition.

When it comes to other immigration topics, Americans are more divided.

People are split on allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to conduct searches in schools and churches after Trump repealed a 2011 policy which protected those areas.

Slightly more Americans are against these raids (44 per cent) than would allow them (41 per cent).

The inauguration boosted confidence

Overall, the data suggests the American public is feeling slightly more optimistic following President Trump’s entering office.

A small majority (52 per cent) of voters believe that the US is heading in the right direction, compared to being on the wrong track (48 per cent).

This is a notable U-turn from the same poll just two weeks earlier on 14 January, when 67 per cent of people believed the country was on the wrong track.

More specifically for Trump, the president is facing a net positive approval rating of +8 per cent, with 49 per cent of people approving of how he is doing his job and 41 per cent disapproving.

“President Trump’s 49% job approval rating closely reflects his share of national support in the 2024 election, and his 41% disapproval is the lowest it has been in Emerson national polls dating back to his first term,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.