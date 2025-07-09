More than 70% of Black voters disapprove of Trump - erasing gains he made that helped win the 2024 race
Despite brief post-election bounce, Trump has struggled throughout term to get majority approval from Black voters
Donald Trump appears to have lost of goodwill he had among Black voters during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a new poll.
Among African-Americans, 71.5 percent disapprove of Trump’s presidency so far, while just 24.1 percent approve, according to a Decision Desk HQ average of polls current through July 7.
The president hasn’t gotten majority approval from Black voters since the end of his first week back in office, according to the aggregator, but the latest numbers represent a notable increase in discontent, after Trump had a 63.7 percent average approval rating among the voting demographic in mid-June.
“We’ve seen his overall approval rating go down. And that’s got to come from somewhere. The African-American vote is his newest vote, and that’s probably going to be the first to go,” Scott Tranter, the director of data science for Decision Desk, told The Hill.
The findings are in contrast to the president’s surprising gains with voters of color during the 2024 race, where Trump won 15 percent of Black voters, up from 8 percent in 2020, and drew nearly even with Kamala Harris among Hispanic voters.
The decline in support from Black voters could have a variety of causes.
Many 2024 voters were inspired to cast their choice based on economic conditions and the record inflation under the Biden administration.
So far, the Trump presidency has been marked with a sense of economic uncertainty and numerous revised and suspended deadlines for global tariffs.
Trump’s recently signed Big, Beautiful Bill spending package could be a mixed bag economically for Black voters, cutting taxes for the wealthy and likely causing millions to be ineligible for Medicaid, a low-income government health plan that disproportionately serves Black people.
The Trump administration has also sought to end diversity and inclusion programs and funding across the federal government, ended race-conscious affirmative action at the US Naval Academy, scrubbed government websites and libraries of materials mentioning prominent Black figures in history, and renamed military bases for Confederate soldiers who fought to defend slavery in the U.S. Civil War, defending the move as “important for morale.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments