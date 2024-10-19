Trump blames Zelensky and Biden – but not Putin – for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump held Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden responsible for the Russia-Ukraine war in an interview — but made no reference to Vladimir Putin.

Two and a half years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump pinned the blame squarely on Zelensky and Biden for the conflict during an interview with podcaster Patrick Bet-David, which aired Thursday.

“I think Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I’ve ever seen,” Trump said, grumbling about how much aid the US has given Ukraine.

Donald Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden for the war Russia waged in Ukraine. ( REUTERS )

“And that doesn’t mean I don’t want to help them because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start,” the former president added.

“That war’s a loser.”

“This should’ve been settled before it started. It would’ve been so easy. If we had a president with half a brain, it would’ve been easy to settle,” he added.

The Republican nominee then said that he “largely blames” Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claiming he “instigated that war.”

Trump has previously asserted that if he had still been in the White House, the war never would have started. “Putin never ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president,” he said in February 2023, just ahead of the conflict’s one-year-anniversary.

Years earlier, in 2017 then-President Trump allegedly asked Putin what he thought about the US hypothetically providing weapons to Ukraine, according to a New York Times report this month. Putin reportedly replied that it would be “a mistake.”

Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump it would be a “mistake” to supply Ukraine with weapons, years before the conflict started, according to a report in the New York Times. ( AP )

Thursday’s podcast interview comes a month after Trump met with Zelensky at Trump Tower in New York City, where he declared that the pair had a “very good relationship.”

He then added: “And I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin.”

“And if we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly,” Trump continued.

The former president’s comments also come amid after new revelations surfaced about Trump and Putin’s relationship in Bob Woodward’s new book War.

Woodward reported that Trump secretly sent Covid-19 tests to the Russian leader during the height of the pandemic, when tests were hard to come by in the US and around the world.

Woodward’s book also claimed that Trump and Putin had spoken on the phone on numerous occasions — maybe “as many as seven” times — since Trump left office in 2021.