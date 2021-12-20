Trump booed by his own supporters as he admits to having Covid booster shot

Donald Trump was booed by pockets of the crowd during the latest leg of his ‘History Tour’ this weekend, after announcing that he has received the Covid-19 booster jab.

The former president is currently touring alongside disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, with the pair visiting five venues across Florida and Texas. However, on what was the final leg of the tour, at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Mr Trump got a rather hostile response from some quarters when both he – and Mr O’Reilly – stated that they had been given their booster shots.

Mr Trump told a crowd of mostly unmasked supporters: “Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done.

“This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now, take credit for it... it’s great, what we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away.

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it, no mandates but take credit... don’t let them take that away from you,” he said.

Mr Trump received a similar reaction after telling his supports to get vaccinated back in the summer (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mr O’Reilly then informed the crowd that “both the president and I are vaxxed”, before later turning to the former businessman for confirmation.

“Did you get the booster?” the former Fox News anchor asked Trump. “Yes,” Mr Trump replied. “I got it too,” Mr O’Reilly added.

According to Mr Trump, the boos and jeers were coming from a small cluster of attendees, which didn't represent the view of the crowd as a whole.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t [boo] ... that’s alright, it’s a very tiny group up there,” he stated, following a prompt from the side of the stage to seemingly try and quieten the audience.

Rather tellingly, this isn't the first occasion in which he has received a bad response after admitting to getting a Covid jab.

Back in October, Mr Trump revealed he had recieved Pfizer‘s Covid vaccine in an interview with Yahoo Finance. As the video below demonstrates, (taken at a Trump rally back in August) this news didn't go down too well with his loyal base.

The advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is for all eligible Americans to get the booster shot, as the Biden administration battles with the ever-deepening Omicron variant crisis.