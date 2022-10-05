Trump predicted that GOP would accept Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal in interview for book
Mr Trump is at least partly responsible for Republicans’ lack of interest in allegations that an avowedly anti-abortion candidate paid for one himself
Former president Donald Trump accurately predicted how top Republicans would have no problem with recent reports which revealed that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion.
In her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, reporter Maggie Haberman writes about raising questions about Mr Walker’s checkered personal history, including allegations that he had committed domestic violence against his ex-wife, during a conversation with the ex-president in September 2021.
Mr Trump, writes the New York Times reporter, was nonplussed about what she described as Mr Walker’s “complicated personal history,” and replied to her that it was a “personal history that, ten years ago, maybe it would have been a prob- lem”.
“Twenty years ago would’ve been a bigger problem. I don’t think it’s a problem today,” the twice-impeached ex-president said.
Pressed further on why a candidate’s personal conduct would not be a problem, the ex-president replied: “Because the world is changing”.
The former president played a role in bringing about that “changing” world during his 2016 campaign for the presidency.
After reports broke that he’d used vulgar language advocating the grabbing of women by their genitals while being filmed for Access Hollywood, Mr Trump refused to apologise and remained in the race.
A month later, he became president-elect after defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies