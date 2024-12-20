Senators holding ‘secret’ talks about bipartisan bill to increase border security

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A small group of senators are already holding “secret” talks about a bipartisan bill to increase security on the border, according to a report.

The border is the number one priority for President-elect Donald Trump, who has already urged Senate Republicans to move swiftly to push through a border package next year.

GOP senators promised to move quickly on the package, using the budget reconciliation to get it done.

But the bipartisan group of senators, including at least two Democrats from Trump-voting states, have also been involved in conversations about a border bill that could secure the 60 votes necessary to pass, according to Axios.

The conversations have been described as “very” serious and the details “very secret,” Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma told Axios.

Mullin told the outlet that Trump was “okay with” one reconciliation package provided “we can do border separately - without reconciliation.”

Trump, pictured at the Mexico border earlier this year, has urged senators to move swiftly ( REUTERS )

"If there’s willingness to work in a bipartisan way to do some stuff, not only on border security, but on immigration reform, I think it would be great,” Democratic senator Mark Kelly of Arizona told the outlet.

Michigan senator Gary Peters added that Democrats would be “certainly engaged in efforts” over bipartisan border talks, while Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he hoped to be “part of” the conversations.

The talks come following the failure of a bipartisan border bill earlier in May this year. Republicans blocked a bill meant to clamp down on the number of migrants allowed to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border.

The legislation was killed for a second time in May after failing a procedural vote with 42 Democrats and one Republican voting in favor of considering the bill; and six Democrats, one independent and 42 Republicans voting against.

The bill, negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, was already rejected by most Republicans in February when it was linked to a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies.

Had it passed, it would have provided the US president with the authority to shut down the asylum system if unauthorized border crossings reached a certain monthly threshold.

It would also have tightened standards for asylum-seekers and empowered federal officials to quickly remove those who did not qualify.