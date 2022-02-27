Trump claims his border wall could be completed in three weeks – despite not finishing it in four years
Former president is still obsessing over the border wall that was a centrepiece of his 2016 presidential campaign
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the US-Mexico border wall his administration could not complete in four years could be done in less than a month if he is returned to office.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Mr Trump told the crowd of his supporters the controversial barrier — which had roughly 458 miles completed — was “just about finished” when he left office in January 2021.
He also complained that the Biden administration had declined to "close up the little loops" in the barrier, even though Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in December that DHS would use congressionally appropriated funds to close "small gaps that remain open from prior construction activities".
According to Customs and Border Protection data, the vast majority of the 458 miles of construction consisted of replacements for existing barriers.
