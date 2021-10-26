Donald Trump Jr has compared the US of today to his memories of waiting in line for bread in Communist Czechoslovakia as a child.

Donald Trump’s eldest son made the bizarre comparison during an interview with his father’s former adviser Seb Gorka on Newsmax.

Mr Trump Jr’s mother is Ivana Trump, who was born in Czechoslovakia before coming to the US where she married and divorced the one-term president.

“My grandparents saw a taste of the freedom and blessings that we had here in this country and they wanted to make sure and understood that, so I travelled with them there every summer for six to eight weeks,” said Mr Trump Jr.

“I’ve waited in those bread lines, we are starting to see the empty shelves that I experienced then in Communist Czechoslovakia in the ‘80s in America right now. We all knew this was coming Seb.”

His comments came after reports that this year’s Thanksgiving meal will be the most expensive ever, with soaring food and gas prices hitting the US.

It is not the first time that he has compared the US to the former Soviet bloc country.

When he appeared on Fox News in 2020, he used the breadline anecdote to describe what life in the US might look like if Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential nomination.

“My mother escaped a Communist country, I grew up, I spoke the language, I have friends from Communist Czechoslovakia,” he said on that occasion.

“I waited in those bread lines. I can assure you they are not as glamorous as Bernie and the academia today make them out to be.”

It has been a busy week for the former president’s son, who has been widely criticised for mocking Alec Baldwin after the actor discharged a gun on the Rust movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

And he even went as far as to sell T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase, “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.”

Baldwin famously impersonated Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live while he was in the White House.