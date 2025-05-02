Trump budget plan includes massive cuts to punish ‘woke’ and ‘weaponized’ agencies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year would slash approximately $163 billion from key federal programs in education, health, housing and other sectors while boosting spending on immigration enforcement and defense programs in an effort to gut wide swaths of government that drew the ire of conservative activists during his four years out of government.

The blueprint for the president’s budget, which was officially transmitted to Congress on Friday, would cut discretionary, non-defense spending — a category that does not include earned benefit programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — by 22.6 percent next year by reducing or eliminating many programs while giving defense spending a 13 percent boost.

If enacted, it would represent a massive contraction in the size and scope of government with corresponding spending reductions at a time when economic experts and business leaders fear that Trump’s erratic trade and tariff policies are pushing the American economy into a self-inflicted recession. Trump’s plan would also serve to repudiate and punish agencies for work performed during the Biden administration on matters that are now disfavored by the incumbent Republican Party under Trump.

The plan puts further pressure on Congress — including the powerful House and Senate appropriations committees — to write budgeting legislation that would legitimize the unlawful cuts Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency have been making by closing wholesale multiple federal agencies, even absent authorization from the legislative branch.

During a press call with reporters on Friday, Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought said the administration took pains to protect certain agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, plus “numerous other priorities that the President is intent on spending on.”

But other parts of the government could see as much as 35 percent slashed from the budget on average, Vought said.

He explained that the massive reductions in spending were part of “a pretty historic effort to deal with the bureaucracy ... that we believe has grown up over many years, to be entrenched against the interests of the American people.”

Vought credited the Musk-led efficiency initiative with helping to “shine a light” on “the degree to which it is woke and it is wasteful, and ... dividing us on the on the on the basis of race and identity as a country.”

Those parts of the government, he added, had been “weaponized against us” and were being cut to the bone so as to prevent them from being used in any similar way by future administrations.

