Trump to hold Cabinet meeting hours after Gaza peace deal as tension rises over National Guard deployment: Live updates
Protesters lined the streets in Chicago as National Guard troops arrived this week
President Donald Trump is set to hold a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning, just hours after his administration announced the first phase of a peace plan between Israel and Hamas.
The meeting of Trump’s secretaries, which is set to start at 11 a.m., comes hours after he announced that the first phase of the ceasefire plan will involve the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some parts of Gaza. Trump called these the “first steps toward a Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” in a Truth Social Post announcing the deal on Wednesday night.
Tensions are also rising as the Trump administration seeks to deploy National Guard troops to states like Oregon and Illinois. Protesters lined the streets of Chicago on Wednesday after Texas National Guard troops arrived, while a judge has temporarily blocked the deployment of troops to Portland.
Meanwhile, the government shutdown is now on its ninth day. The Senate is scheduled to vote again today, but there are no signs that a deal is in sight. The shutdown began last Wednesday, after the Senate failed to pass a GOP-led bill that would continue funding the government.
Protesters take to the streets of Chicago as National Guard troops are deployed in Trump’s crime crackdown
Hundreds of demonstrators lined Chicago’s streets on Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump's decision to send Texas National Guard troops into the city.
This comes after an Oregon judge temporarily blocked Trump from similarly deploying National Guard troops in Portland.
Graig Graziosi has more:
