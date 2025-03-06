Trump warns his Cabinet that Musk can’t actually fire workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump warned his Cabinet that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency staffers cannot fire workers without their permission.

Trump gathered his department heads Thursday afternoon and told them that they can be “very precise” with the billionaire and his team “as to who will remain and who will go” as DOGE continues to gut the federal government.

The SpaceX CEO, who is participating in DOGE as a “special government employee,” was also at the meeting as the newly-formed department faces resistance from the courts and from Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

“We just had a meeting with most of the Secretaries, Elon, and others, and it was a very positive one,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “It’s very important that we cut levels down to where they should be, but it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people.”

Trump said that he has instructed his Cabinet to work with DOGE on cost-cutting measures and staffing, but added the caveat: “As the Secretaries learn about, and understand, the people working for the various Departments, they can be very precise as to who will remain, and who will go.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk, pictured at a previous Cabinet meeting, was in attendance when Donald Trump told department heads they make the decisions over firings ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We say the ‘scalpel’ rather than the ‘hatchet.’ The combination of them, Elon, DOGE, and other great people will be able to do things at a historic level,” the president added.

Trump told reporters after the meeting that he wants Cabinet to “keep good people” and doesn’t want to lose talent.

“I said, ‘I want the Cabinet members go first, keep all the people you want, everybody that you need.’ I want them to do the best job they can, where we have good people, those that's precious, that's very important,” Trump said.

He added a warning: “We want them to keep the good people, and so we're going to be watching them, and Elon and the group are going to be watching them. And if they can cut, it's better. And if they don't cut, then Elon will do the cutting.”

The meeting follows backlash from some department leads who instructed their staff to ignore emails mandated by Musk via the Office of Personnel Management, demanding they respond with five things they accomplished at work during the week or face termination.

open image in gallery Trump said that he has instructed his Cabinet to work with DOGE but that they call the shots over firings ( AFP via Getty Images )

Musk’s ultimatum caused chaos. The CIA, the State Department, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services responded by telling staff to ignore the emails.

“The email request was utterly trivial, as the standard for passing the test was to type some words and press send!” the DOGE boss fumed last month. “Yet so many failed even that inane test, urged on in some cases by their managers.”

He spurred on his followers by asking: “Have you ever witnessed such INCOMPETENCE and CONTEMPT for how YOUR TAXES are being spent?”

The latest to be hit by the federal job cuts is the Department of Veterans Affairs, which will lose over 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military members.

The VA's chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top-level officials at the agency that it had an objective to cut enough employees to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000. That would require terminating tens of thousands of employees after the VA expanded during the Biden administration, as well as to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.