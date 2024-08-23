Jump to content

Watch live: Trump campaigns in Las Vegas as Robert F Kennedy Jr set to give endorsement

Oliver Browning
Friday 23 August 2024 19:58
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday 23 August.

The Republican presidential nominee is expected to tout his pledge to end federal taxes on tips.

He is speaking on the same day that Robert F Kennedy Jr said in a court filing that he will endorse Mr Trump for president.

Mr Kennedy made the statement in a Pennsylvania court filing that also asked to remove him from the state’s ballot, according to reports from the Associated Press.

On Thursday, Arizona officials said Mr Kennedy filed paperwork to remove himself from the presidential ballot there.

He addressed the nation 24 hours later, to announce that he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Mr Kennedy also recounted why he left the Democratic Party, the party of his family, accusing them of abandoning the “core values” he grew up with.

