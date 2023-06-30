Trump mocked for ‘weird apocalyptic’ campaign video

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has been mocked for a bizarre, black and white campaign video where he gives a “weird apocalyptic” message about taking the country back in 2024.

The video, released on Truth Social on Thursday night, begins with a shot of the walls and doors along a non-descript corridor.

Mr Trump then emerges into the shot – appearing to enter from an emergency exit door – and slowly walks down the corridor towards the camera.

During the black and white video, a voiceover of the former president plays in which he tells his supporters “this is the final battle” and pledges to ”demolish the deep state”.

While the footage was posted on Mr Trump’s own Truth Social site, it was later posted on Twitter where it was roundly ridiculed by social media users.

“With the sound off and on loop it is just an elderly man wandering a series of hallways like a night shift security guard. I wouldn’t hire this guy for that, btw,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “Is it the Apocalypse already? I thought the Rapture was supposed to happen first. And then The Tribulation.”

Others pointed to his growing number of legal problems.

“Is this from his perp walk? The exit sign in the back sells it,” one person asked.

“Is he walking to the bathroom with the docs?” asked another person, in reference to the bombshell images of boxes of classified documents piled high in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

Although the new campaign video didn’t go down well with Twitter users, it was perhaps a wiser choice for the Republican hopeful than one of his past videos which used a voiceover from the film Air – without getting permission from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s firm Artists Equity, which produced the movie.

In the video, the film’s audio played over footage of Mr Trump as both a child and during his time as president.

After the video dropped, the company said that Mr Trump’s campaign team had not asked their permission to use the audio – and made it clear that they do not give him permission to do so.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” Artists Equity said.

“We hereby expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”