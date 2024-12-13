Canadian official threatens to cut off US energy supply over Trump tariff threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Canadian officials are threatening to cut off energy supplies to the U.S. if the Trump administration follows through on threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from its northern neighbor.

“We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy — going down to Michigan, going down to New York State and over to Wisconsin. I don’t want this to happen, but my number one job is to protect Ontarians and Canadians as a whole,” Premier Doug Ford of Ontario said Wednesday after a meeting of provincial premiers.

“We need to be ready,” he added. “We need to be ready to fight.”

Officials have also drawn up a list of U.S. exports to tariff in response, he said.

A tariff war between Canada and the U.S. would have major impacts on both countries. In 2023, Canada was far and away the top source of petroleum imports into the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The U.S. is the destination for 97 percent of Canadian crude oil exports.

Last month, Donald Trump threatened to tariff key U.S. trading partners China, Canada, and Mexico, in a measure he said would crack down on illegal immigration and the drug trade.

Canada has said it could cut energy supplies and tariff U.S. goods if Trump imposes a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Since then, the U.S. and Canada have alternated between bluster and diplomacy.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly flew to Mar-a-Lago to dine with Trump after the tariff threat.

Trump, for his part, has made a series of provocative jabs about Canada since the tariff threat.

After the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Trump referred to the prime minister as “Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” referring to his quip that the northern nation could avoid tariffs by becoming the 51st state in America.

The Canadian central bank warned this week Trump’s tariff threats are a “major source of new uncertainty” for the country’s economy.

In the hopes of avoiding the proposed tariffs, Canada is also reportedly assembling plans to use drones and police dogs to patrol the U.S.-Canada border and assuage Trump’s concerns about immigrants and drugs.

The incoming president has insisted the proposed tariffs will not hurt American consumers, even though companies typically pass on tariff prices to customers. Trump, however, admitted last week he “can’t guarantee” the tariffs won’t raise prices for American consumers.