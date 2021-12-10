Former Donald Trump aide Max Miller has promised to disband the partisan committee investigating Capitol riots if he is elected, and Republicans take back the House in November.

Mr Miller wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Upon taking office, I will make sure one of my first votes is to disband this partisan committee that has weaponised its powers against innocent Americans”, before referring to activities in DC as “witch hunts”.

The Ohio congressional candidate has recently been issued a notice that he will be served a subpoena by the committee.

Mr Miller continued: “I will accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected.”

He did not elaborate as to whether he would be invoking his 5th amendment rights, as other Trump aides, issued with subpoenas, have recently done.

Continuing with another tweet he said that “it’s the only card the Democrats can play, because their policies are destroying our nation.”

Donald Trump’s former associate, Roger Stone, was also served a subpoena, but informed the House select committee that he will plead the 5th Amendment, and declined to produce the documents requested by the committee.

Mr Stone had allegedly been invited to lead the march to the Capitol on 6 January, but in the end, did not attend the rally or go to the Capitol.

Multiple Trump affiliates, including far-right media host Alex Jones and Taylor Budowich, have received subpoenas.

The Select Committee investigating the 6 January. Consists of seven Democratic representatives and two Republican Representatives – Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. The panel was appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.