Former president Donald Trump claims he wanted to join a riotous mob of his supporters in marching from the Ellipse on the way to attacking the Capitol on 6 January 2021, but was prevented from doing so by his security detail.

“Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute," said Mr Trump during an interview with The Washington Post.

The day of the riot, Mr Trump delivered a falsehood-laden stemwinder of a speech in which he claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him, said then-vice president Mike Pence could “send” swing state electoral votes back to states for Republican legislatures to overturn, and told supporters to march to the Capitol.

"We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," he said.

He also said he would “be there” with them, leading many to conclude that he had planned to march himself.

But according to a copy of Mr Trump’s private schedule for that day, he had no intention of going to the Capitol.

The only movements listed on the schedule were between the White House and the Ellipse — not the Capitol.

The former president frequently blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the riot, using a now-common Republican talking point which suggests she bore sole authority over the US Capitol Police, authority she does not and did not have that day.

A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, told the Post Ms Pelosi “was no more in charge of the security of the U.S. Capitol that day than Mitch McConnell”.