At least five former Trump administration officials are voluntarily speaking with the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riots, according to a new report.

CNN said the Trump staffers had responded to overtures from the select committee to share what they know about the events leading up to and during the riots, when a mob of MAGA supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Lawyers for the select committee are continuing to try to engage with a large number of former White House officials to learn more about former President Donald Trump’s actions inside the West Wing as the attack was unfolding.

It has previously been reported that Mr Trump’s former director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah had provided information to the committee.

It comes amid legal efforts by Mr Trump to assert executive privilege to prevent the National Archives from releasing his phone and meeting records from the day.

Lawyers for Mr Trump have ordered four of his senior officials including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Dan Scavino and Kash Patel from cooperating with the investigation.

The White House has repeatedly said that President Joe Biden would not assert privilege over the documents.

Last Tuesday the House Committee voted to hold Mr Bannon in contempt after he refused to answer a subpoena.