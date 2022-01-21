Trump White House records are now in the hands of Jan 6 committee
The nine-member panel is now in possession of ‘all the records’ which former president Donald Trump sued to block the committee from obtaining
The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is now in possession of more than 750 pages of Trump White House records it requested as part of it’s probe into the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Archives and Records Administration said the agency “provided the Select Committee with all the records at issue in the litigation” on Thursday evening.
The spokesperson added that Nara will continue producing documents in response to the committee’s request “on an ongoing basis”.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies