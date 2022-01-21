Trump White House records are now in the hands of Jan 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is now in possession of more than 750 pages of Trump White House records it requested as part of it’s probe into the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Archives and Records Administration said the agency “provided the Select Committee with all the records at issue in the litigation” on Thursday evening.

The spokesperson added that Nara will continue producing documents in response to the committee’s request “on an ongoing basis”.

More follows...