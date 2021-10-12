Former President Donald Trump complained about what he called “lies” broadcast on morning news shows concerning the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January.

In a statement released on Twitter via spokesperson Liz Harrington, due to his ban from the platform after the events of 6 January, Mr Trump said: “Not even possible to believe the lies, exaggerations, and outright fraud committed by very poorly rated Morning ‘News’ Shows about the January 6th protest. They say whatever comes to their mind, like writing a fictional novel.”

He continued: “The press has lost its way at a level that is not even believable. Books, likewise, are made up stories and should only be sold as fiction. These are terrible human beings that do this to our Country.”

Mr Trump concluded: “The 2020 Election was a fraud rife with errors, irregularities, and scandal. The Radical Left knows it, the media knows it, and the Patriots of our Country know it, and now the USA is paying a big price—it is very sadly going to hell!”

The Capitol riot saw Congress stormed by a pro-Trump mob, who broke through police lines, smashed windows, damaged property, and hunted lawmakers.

More than 140 law enforcement officers were injured, and there were five fatalities on the day and four subsequent suicides. Mr Trump’s role in inciting the crowd led to his second impeachment.

The former president has been angered by a number of tell-all books regarding his time in the White House written by former members of his administration and staff, as well as journalists who covered events over the four years, that depict a chaotic West Wing and Mr Trump as an unstable commander-in-chief.

More recent releases deal directly with the 2020 election, the failed attempts to overturn the result, and the events of 6 January.

Nevertheless, Mr Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge both his loss in the 2020 election and the scale of the violence at the Capitol at the start of the year.

Legal challenges and recounts have all failed to produce any result other than Joe Biden winning the election, and those who trespassed, damaged property, and committed violent acts at the Capitol, continue to be prosecuted thanks to comprehensive video and social media evidence documenting their actions.

Through his legal team, the former president has asked a number of former White House officials and campaign staff to not cooperate with the official Congressional investigation into the Capitol riot, despite being issued with subpoenas.

Shortly before Mr Trump’s statement was released, Representative Jamie Raskin, who sits on the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol, tweeted: “Organisers of Jan 6 feeder rallies have 1 day left to comply with House subpoenas and turn over relevant records to the @January6thCmte.”

He continued: “Those who defy a lawful order of Congress to cover up insurrectionary violence will face referral for criminal prosecution — at the very least.”

Of those issued with subpoenas, Mr Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon has already told the committee that he will not take part, citing the former president’s claim of executive privilege.

Former Trump officials Mark Meadows and Kash Patel are “so far engaging” with the committee, according to Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican.

Dan Scavino, a former aide to Mr Trump, was served with a subpoena over the weekend after a week-long mission to locate him. Mr Scavino will review the subpoena with his lawyers to decide on his next steps, a source told CNN.

While Mr Trump may be citing executive privilege as a reason for not cooperating with the investigation, the White House has declined his request to withhold documents from the House committee.

In a letter to Archivist of the United States David Ferriero, White House Counsel Dana Remus said that President Joe Biden will not uphold Mr Trump’s request to use executive privilege to keep documents from the Capitol riot investigation.

“After my consultations with the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice, President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States,” wrote Ms Remus.

“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the president’s constitutional responsibilities.”