Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House docs to January 6 committee

The former president argued the documents were protected under executive privilege

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 19 January 2022 23:34
Supporters of Donald Trump storm the US Capitol on 6 January 2021

Supporters of Donald Trump storm the US Capitol on 6 January 2021

(EPA-EFE)

Donald Trump can’t block the release of White House documents about the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

The House committee investigating the insurrection has been battling the former president for access to the records, which include diaries and visitor logs.

Mr Trump had argued the materials, now stored in the National Archives, should be kept confidential under executive privilege.

In October, the Biden administration declined to exercise executive privilege over the records, clearing the way for them to eventually be released, prompting a challenge from Mr Trump.

A month later, a federal court ruled against the former president’s efforts to block the release, a decision affirmed by a federal appeals court in December.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

