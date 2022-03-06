Trump calls for US to put Chinese flags on fighter jets and ‘bomb the s*** out of Russia’

‘And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,’ the former president said

Nathan Place
New York
Sunday 06 March 2022 15:38
In a bizarre speech, former president Donald Trump suggested a novel solution to the crisis in Ukraine: putting Chinese flags on US fighter jets and sending them to “bomb the s*** out of Russia.”

The former president proposed the literal false-flag attack during a Republican fundraiser in New Orleans on Saturday, where he spoke for 84 minutes.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Mr Trump told a crowd of giggling GOP donors, according to The Washington Post.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

