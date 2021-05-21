Trump sued for $22m for calling Covid ‘China flu’

Donald Trump is being sued by a Chinese American civil rights group over his use of terms such as “China virus” to describe the novel coronavirus, with the group alleging the former president fueled anti-Asian hate crime, a report by TMZ has said.

During his term in office and upon leaving the White House, the former president frequently referred to the novel coronavirus disease as the “China virus” the “Wuhan virus” and “Kung Flu”, and has defended his use of the terms when confronted.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Mr Trump for roughly $22.9m (£16m), alleging defamation and infliction of emotional distress for his continued use of such phrases.

Critics have said that the use of such targeted language inflamed discrimination against the Asian American community and alleged it has contributed to the recent rise in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans.

A study based on police department statistics across major US cities in March revealed there had been a nearly 150 per cent surge in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan, China.