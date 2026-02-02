Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump's administration is reshaping how the US sends aid to Africa as part of a broader effort to counter China, replacing traditional development programmes with targeted deals designed to advance American strategic interests.

After freezing most foreign aid spending when retaking office last year, Trump’s government has begun signing new bilateral agreements with African nations. These seek to tie US funding to specific commitments, including access to critical minerals and health data, or agreement to direct national budgets towards priorities set by Washington.

Given the significant cuts to aid funding Trump launched on his first day back in the the White House, the US will not be competing with China “dollar for dollar” on projects such as roads, Nick Checker, head of the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, told Semafor. Rather than attempting to match China’s spending on large infrastructure projects, he said, the US will focus on narrower sectors where influence matters most, including mineral rights, supply chains and security cooperation.

"If it’s a priority sector – or in the mineral space, for instance, and it’s about supply chain resilience – that’s an area where we’d actually want to be actively competing,” Mr Checker said.

The new agreements replace decades of assistance overseen by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which funded wide-ranging health and humanitarian programmes across Africa. USAID has since been dismantled during Trump’s first year back in office, with officials arguing that its work was too diffuse and poorly aligned with US strategic goals.

Details of the agreements show how explicitly American interests are now written in, such as the deal with Kenya, seen by The Independent, saying it is intended to “strengthen the Kenyan health system so that it can become more self-reliant”, but also to “promote US interests abroad”, including granting Washington access to health data.

The Kenya agreement also prioritises the use of faith-based healthcare providers. While such groups play an important role in the country’s health system, critics warn they may not offer specialist services such as HIV care for LGBT+ communities.

Under a new agreement with Nigeria – one of the largest former recipients of USAID funding – US support places a strong emphasis on Christian faith-based health providers. Campaigners say the shift reflects political and strategic priorities rather than public health needs. So far, agreements have been signed in 14 countries, all in sub-Saharan Africa. But most have not been published in full, prompting concerns from aid groups and human rights organisations over transparency.

The narrowing of US aid to Africa comes as Chinese lending to the continent has fallen sharply, with Beijing moving away from large infrastructure projects. Total Chinese overseas lending dropped to $2.1 billion in 2024, nearly half the previous year’s level, according to data released last week by Boston University. It signals a push towards smaller, commercially viable projects.

Senior State Department official Jeremy Lewin said last week that the Trump administration was using “targeted, high-impact” assistance to counter Chinese influence and build partnerships with “pro-American states,” as aid is redirected towards regions and sectors seen as strategically decisive.

This week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting a critical minerals meeting in Washington with officials from several African countries. President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is expected to attend the talks, alongside ministers from Guinea, Kenya and Zambia.

The White House insists Africa still matters, but a leaked email reportedly sent by Mr Checker to US diplomats last month described the continent as “a peripheral – rather than a core – theatre for US interests”.

This article has been produced as part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project