Trump - latest: White House says man wrongly deported to El Salvador will never return to US

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to try and help free Kilmar Abrego Garcia
The Trump administration has hit out at a Democratic senator trying to return a wrongly-deported Maryland resident to the U.S.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday to meet with the country’s vice president and push to free Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
But White House press secretary Karoline Leavittt reiterated the administration's position that Garcia would not be returned to America.
"It's appalling and sad that Sen. Van Hollen and the Democrats applauding his trip to El Salvador today are incapable of having any shred of common sense or empathy for their own constituents and our citizens," Leavitt said on Wednesday.
It comes as the Federal Reserve chair warned the Trump administration’s ever-changing tariffs on U.S. trading partners have put the central bank in a tricky position.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is visiting Donald Trump on Thursday, joining American trading partners from around the world to push for better tariffs after the president paused higher duties for 90 days.
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said earlier this week in a visit to the White House that he would not return wrongly-deported man Abrego Garcia to the U.S.
How was Abrego deported, and what has happened since?
Kilmar Abrego Garcia should never have been deported to El Salvador.
In 2019, a judge granted a withholding order that prevents his removal from the country for humanitarian reasons.
Since his extradition to a notorious jail ini El Salvador in March, the Trump administration has repeatedly admitted he was sent there due to an “administrative error.”
The Supreme Court has since ruled that the administration must “facilitate” Garcia’s return to the U.S.
But the White House has said it cannot force El Salvador to return him, and the Trump administration has refused to ask El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele to return Garcia.
Following an Oval Office visit earlier this week, Bukele said he would not be sending Garcia back to America.
Now, Garcia’s lawyers have been allowed to depose administration officials to determine whether they complied with the high court order.
Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, told a crowd of protesters in Maryland that she “will not stop fighting” until she sees her husband alive.
Maryland senator speaks after El Salvador trip
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador did not go as he had planned.
He traveled there to meet with the country’s deputy president but was later denied a meeting with wrongly-deported man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and was not allowed a phone call either. He was also not permitted to meet with Garcia’s family.
Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March despite a court order preventing his deportation. The White House has since said that the Slavadoran citizen has ties to the MS-13 gang, but his lawyers say the government has not provided evidence to prove it.
Van Hollen said it was an “unjust situation”.
"The Trump administration is lying about Abrego Garcia. The American courts have looked at the facts,” he said.
Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia?
Abrego Garcia grew up in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador. He moved with his family to Guatemala after a long campaign of extortion from local gang, Barrio 18, against himself and other members of his family.
Garcia later fled to the U.S. illegally when he was 16 to join his older brother Cesar who had also moved to escape gang threats in El Salvador.
Garcia later met Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a U.S. citizen, and after she learnt she was pregnant he moved in with her and her two children.
In 2019 he ended up being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Abrego Garcia later told an immigration judge that he would seek asylum and asked to be released. Vasquez Sura was five months into a high-risk pregnancy.
ICE argued Garcia was a certified gang member, alleging he belonged to a New York chapter of the MS-13 gang. Garcia has never lived in New York.
Garcia checked in with ICE yearly, and was issued a work permit, and had been raising three children with Vasquez Sura including their 5-year-old son.
Democrat senator labeled 'disgusting' and 'sad' for El Salvador trip
The Trump administration has hit out at an “appalling” attempt by a Democratic senator to return Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to meet with the country’s vice president on Wednesday and push to free Garcia. The senator was then derided by various members of the Trump administration.
"It's appalling and sad that Sen. Van Hollen and the Democrats applauding his trip to El Salvador today are incapable of having any shred of common sense or empathy for their own constituents and our citizens," White House press secretary Karoline Leavittt said on Wednesday.
White House communications director Steven Cheung called Van Hollen a “complete disgrace to his office” and said he “should be thoroughly shamed for his disgusting actions.”
“Chris and his bedwetting friends have shown more concern and sympathy for an illegal MS-13 gang member than victims of horrific migrant crimes,” he wrote.
Trump’s border czar Tom Homan called the trip “disgusting” on Fox News.
Japan and U.S. make “big progress” in trade talks, Trump says
The U.S and Japan have agreed to hold a second round of trade talks later this month after a preliminary discussion at the White House on Wednesday.
The President surprised Japan by announcing he would attend yesterday’s talks and expanded their scope to include issues such as how much Japan should pay to host U.S troops.
"A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!" Trump wrote on social media, without detailing the discussion.
Japan had sent the relatively junior cabinet minister Ryosei Akazawa for the first round of talks, as the country hopes to talk America down from introducing broad 24 percent tariffs on all its exports to the U.S.
Speaking after the talks, Akazawa said the countries had agreed to hold a second meeting later this month, and that Trump had said securing a deal with Japan was a “top priority”.
Fed chair says Trump trade war risks higher inflation
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned that the Trump administration’s shifting tariff policies were putting the central bank in a difficult position.
Powell said the bank may find its dual mandates of maintaining high employment and price stability could end up in tension, in a speech in Chicago on Wednesday.
He warned the tariffs were "significantly larger than anticipated” and will likely cause “higher inflation and slower growth.”
The changing tariffs also give the Fed little room to move. Cutting benchmark interest rates from their current 4.25 - 4.5 percent could stimulate economic growth, but it could also drive inflation back up.
Powell said the central bank will take a wait-and-see approach before making any major changes.
“For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.”
