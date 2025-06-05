Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump and China’s Xi speak after president calls trade adversary ‘extremely hard to make deal with’

US, Chinese leaders speak after Trump calls Xi ‘very tough’ on Truth Social

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 05 June 2025 14:23 BST
Comments
Trump announces historic new US-UK trade deal

Donald Trump spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday as trade talks between the two nations continue with little public progress, according to Chinese state media.

The two leaders reportedly spoke in the early morning as the US president seeks to convince the American media and voting electorate that his tariff agenda is forcing America’s trading partners to the table. So far, the Trump administration has failed to deliver on its promise of securing dozens of trade deals within the first six months of the president’s term.

A White House readout was not immediately available. The Independent has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

Just a day earlier, Trump swiped at his Chinese counterpart on Truth Social.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump wrote.

This is breaking news. More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in