Trump and China’s Xi speak after president calls trade adversary ‘extremely hard to make deal with’
Donald Trump spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday as trade talks between the two nations continue with little public progress, according to Chinese state media.
The two leaders reportedly spoke in the early morning as the US president seeks to convince the American media and voting electorate that his tariff agenda is forcing America’s trading partners to the table. So far, the Trump administration has failed to deliver on its promise of securing dozens of trade deals within the first six months of the president’s term.
A White House readout was not immediately available. The Independent has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.
Just a day earlier, Trump swiped at his Chinese counterpart on Truth Social.
“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump wrote.
