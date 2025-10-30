Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping have begun what is expected to be three to four hours of high-stakes ,in-person talks in hopes of lowering the temperature of a simmering trade war that has threatened to boil over and upend the global economy.

The two leaders arrived within minutes of each other at South Korea’s Gimhae Air Base, a military facility on the edge of Gimhae International Airport in Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea.

Speaking during a brief media availability at the top of their summit, Trump said he and Xi would have “a very successful meeting” and called Xi “a very tough negotiator.”

“We have a great understanding. We have a great relationship, we’ve always had a great relationship,” Trump said.

Trump, who traveled to the meeting site by helicopter, referred to the long-awaited summit as the “G2” in a post on Truth Social shortly before Xi’s plane touched down. He also claimed in a separate post that the United States would begin the process of resuming testing of its nuclear weapons stockpile “immediately,” citing Beijing’s efforts to expand its estimated 600 nuclear warheads to at least 1,000 by 2030.

Trump’s meeting with Xi is his first face-to-face interaction with the Chinese leader since he returned to power for a second, non-consecutive term in January. It follows a series of phone calls between the two leaders over the opening nine months of Trump’s term.

The summit provides Trump with a chance for face-saving and deescalation between the world’s two largest economies following months of tumult caused in large part by his freewheeling use of unilaterally-imposed import taxes and Beijing’s use of export controls on rare earth elements to retaliate.

The tensions and turmoil brought about by the president’s ongoing trade war have often spooked global markets and left investors concerned over the possibility that the result could be an implosion of the world economy that would benefit neither nation.

open image in gallery Trump and Xi pose for reporters before their summit meeting in South Korea ( AFP via Getty Images )

But the anticipated deescalation has allowed investors and businesses to relax ahead of the meeting, with American stock markets seeing gains from investors hoping for a new framework for Sino-American trade relations coming out of the summit.

Trump first announced his intention to meet with the Chinese leader last month after what he called a “very productive” phone call focusing largely on his administration’s agreement to put TikTok’s American operations in the hands of an American ownership group.

Since then, Trump has escalated his war of words with Beijing by accusing China of leveraging its soybean purchase power for negotiations and declares soybeans to be “a major topic of discussion” when he meets Xi.

He has also hit out at Xi’s government for over the proposed rare earth restrictions and threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on all Chinese goods starting Friday in retaliation.

Such a tariff would increase the tax rate Americans pay for Chinese imports to a whopping 157 percent, though Trump later conceded that such a high tariff is “not sustainable” during an interview on Fox Business earlier this month.

American officials have echoed that sentiment following preparatory meetings with their Chinese counterparts earlier this week in Kuala Lumpur, where Trump made the first stop on his three-leg swing through Asia during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations annual summit.

Beijing’s lead trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, said following the preliminary talks that Chinese and American officials had reached what he called a “preliminary consensus,” while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later said they had come up with “a very successful framework” for the leader-to-leader talks.

Trump himself suggested he was considering lowering tariffs he imposed on Chinese imports earlier this year, supposedly over Beijing’s failure to curb trafficking in chemicals used to make fentanyl.

open image in gallery Trump is pictured during a gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on Wednesday, the president said America’s “relationship with China is very good.”

“I expect to be lowering [the tariffs] because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” he said.

Despite Trump’s optimism on easing the months-long trade tensions with Beijing, outstanding issues remain that could lead to a rocky road ahead for both nations.

China continues to provide support to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, and both the U.S. and China remain in fierce competition in the manufacturing, technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

Other potential sticking points include China’s push for influence abroad, both economic and military, and Beijing’s continued designs on Taiwan, the self-governing island which it considers a rogue province.

But administration officials have said Trump and Xi’s talks will be largely confined to matters of trade and commerce, and Trump himself has indicated that he does not plan to speak with Xi about Taiwan.