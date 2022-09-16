Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump has continued using his custom-built Twitter knockoff Truth Social to bully his political detractors, this time taking aim at former Republican governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

Mr Trump's account posted an image of a man leaning over a buffet counter with his back to the camera, along with a caption needling Mr Christie.

"Chris Christie at a Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening trying to console himself," the account wrote.

It's unclear who the man in the photo actually is, but it's clear the image was chosen only because the man is overweight and eating at a buffet. It's essentially Mr Trump calling Mr Christie fat.

Mr Trump deciding to take aim at Mr Christie is likely a result of an interview the former governor gave to ABC News on Sunday.

Mr Christie appeared on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday and said he thought the Justice Department had a "pretty good" chance to appeal Mr Trump's motion to have a special master appointed to review the confidential government documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.

“I think the Justice Department’s chances are pretty good,” he said.

He also knocked down Mr Trump's claims that his "executive privilege" protected the documents he took from the White House.

“There’s only one executive who can assert the privilege, and that’s the one who is the current executive, Joe Biden. A previous executive can’t assert executive privilege. They’re not the executive any longer,” Mr Christie said.

The former Republican governor said he doubted that Mr Biden would extend executive privilege to the documents, and also doubted the likelihood that Mr Trump claiming attorney-client privilege would protect him.

“Biden will not assert executive privilege over these documents. And I think the idea that some of these documents are somehow attorney-client privilege is going to be a bit of a reach," he said.

Further, Mr Christie defended the DoJ's move to seize the documents in the first place, which may be the statement that rankled Mr Trump more than any other.

“It’s not only the nature of the documents. We now have a good idea of the timeline. This has been 16 months that the Department of Justice has been saying please, asking nicely, negotiating with his attorneys, taking up partial production, seeing a non-response to a subpoena," he said. "They had no choice, in my view, but to go in and take them, because of the nature of the documents.”

Mr Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong by taking the documents and has suggested the seizure was everything from a witch hunt to "election interference" despite the fact that he isn't running for any office.