Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump fraud trial judge ‘sent envelope containing suspicious white powder’

There were no injuries reported, NYPD said

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 28 February 2024 17:30
Comments
<p>Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud case at the New York State Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 in New York. Engoron ruled Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, against Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president's wealth.</p>

Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud case at the New York State Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 in New York. Engoron ruled Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, against Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president's wealth.

(Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The New York judge presiding over Trump’s civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron, was reportedly mailed “suspicious powder,” prompting an emergency response at the courthouse.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9.30am on Wednesday regarding “suspicious powder.” A court official at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan opened an envelope, causing white powder to spill onto the officer’s pants, NYPD told The Independent.

The envelope was addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron, according to ABC7. While the judge reportedly did not make contact with the substance, the outlet wrote, two court officers were exposed.

The NYPD could not confirm that the incident was related to the judge. Authorities also said there were no injuries and the building was not evacuated following the discovery of the powder.

The Independent has reached out to the courthouse for more information.

This finding comes just one day after Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s oldest son, was also sent an envelope containing white powder.

Earlier this month, Judge Engoron ordered Mr Trump to pay $355 million — plus interest — and barred him from holding top positions at any New York company for three years after he, his sons, Trump Organization executives and some of his entities were found liable for fraud.

Mr Trump’s lawyers launched an appeal against the hefty ruling on Monday.

The former president frequently antagonised Judge Engoron on Truth Social, describing him as a “political hack”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in