The New York judge presiding over Trump’s civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron, was reportedly mailed “suspicious powder,” prompting an emergency response at the courthouse.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9.30am on Wednesday regarding “suspicious powder.” A court official at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan opened an envelope, causing white powder to spill onto the officer’s pants, NYPD told The Independent.

The envelope was addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron, according to ABC7. While the judge reportedly did not make contact with the substance, the outlet wrote, two court officers were exposed.

The NYPD could not confirm that the incident was related to the judge. Authorities also said there were no injuries and the building was not evacuated following the discovery of the powder.

The Independent has reached out to the courthouse for more information.

This finding comes just one day after Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s oldest son, was also sent an envelope containing white powder.

Earlier this month, Judge Engoron ordered Mr Trump to pay $355 million — plus interest — and barred him from holding top positions at any New York company for three years after he, his sons, Trump Organization executives and some of his entities were found liable for fraud.

Mr Trump’s lawyers launched an appeal against the hefty ruling on Monday.

The former president frequently antagonised Judge Engoron on Truth Social, describing him as a “political hack”