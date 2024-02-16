Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks on the civil fraud trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization on Friday 16 February.

The former president, his adult sons and their chief associates have been ordered to pay more than $364 million (£280m) after a months-long case targeting fraud in the family business.

Mr Trump has also been banned from running businesses in New York for three years. His sons, Eric and Donald Jr, received similar bans for two years.

Justice Arthur Engoron delivered his verdict in the New York civil fraud trial on Friday, after the judge had already ruled that Mr Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure favourable loans.

Following the ruling, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to vent his anger, describing the decision as a “complete and total sham” and unsubstantially accused the judge and prosecutors of being “deluded, biased and crooked”.

Ms James, who brought the case, had sought $370m in disgorgement from the entities.